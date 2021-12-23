Fairfield Homes New Construction. Open up the 16' x 10' multi-sliding glass door onto an oversized patio with mountain views. Cul-de-sac homesite, 3 car garage with extended length for ample space with an 18' wide garage door on the double bay. This home has 3 bedroom on-suite with 12' ceilings in main living areas, open floor plan with 8' interior doors. Owner's suite has his and hers walk in closets. Cozy up in front of the 48' linear gas fireplace or enjoy the ambiance from the oversized kitchen island while gathering around. Price is subject to change once interior color selections have been finalized. Buyer still has the opportunity to select interior colorization until April of 2022. Rendering is conceptional only and may not depict the exact final product
3 Bedroom Home in Tucson - $1,290,310
