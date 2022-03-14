This custom-built home located just outside of the confines of SaddleBrooke will absolutely ''blow you away'' when you visit this property for the first time. This home is just under 3000 square feet and encompasses 3-bedrooms + 3.5 bathrooms on 1.55 acres + the adjoining lost of 1.71 acres (just south of subject property) for a total of 3.26 acres. The gentle slope of the adjoining lot could be used for a guest house, horse facilities, out-buildings, etc. making this a self-styled custom ranch within a community of homes! The expansive kitchen has ''over-the-top'' appliances. There is a ''wow factor'''' custom made walk-in Wine Cellar. There are fireplaces both in the great room and outside in a secluded patio. There are custom made ''built-ins'' throughout the home.
3 Bedroom Home in Tucson - $1,295,000
