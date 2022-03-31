3 Bedroom Home in Tucson - $1,349,000

So many ways to enjoy your 1.1-acre Desert Oasis! Once you arrive at your oasis you are greeted by the flowing creek (recirculating) and the huge custom copper double doors. Your 3 decks give you city, desert or mountain views, and the 3 fireplaces add warmth and atmosphere to any evening. Cook up a gathering at ''The Cove''- your outdoor entertainment center that includes a living room, fireplace, dining, kitchen and bath. It even has evaporative cooling! Sit under the gazebo and enjoy the firepit, while listening to the cascading sounds of the 25-foot hill-side waterfall (recirculating). Or head inside where you'll find a home with attention to detail and luxurious finishes. Upstairs is a large great room as well as a gourmet kitchen and master suite.