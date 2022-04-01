 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
3 Bedroom Home in Tucson - $1,367,515

Fairfield Home New Construction. 3 bedroom en-suite with teen retreat/flex room or bonus room. Office and a large great room. Large walk in pantry with extra storage. 12' ceilings in main living area. 8' Interior Doors with a 16 x 10 Multi sliding door to let the outdoors in. 3rd bay garage has a 2' extension for ample space and double bay garage. Cozy up to the 48'' linear fireplace in great room, or the beautiful open space out your backdoor. Taxes are based on home and lot prior to split. Price is subject to change once colorization is complete. Renderings are conceptual and may not depict final product. ALL INTERIOR SHOTS ARE FROM OUR MODEL HOME IN DOVE MOUNTAIN

