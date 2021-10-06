Set in the exclusive guard gated community of Finisterra. Perfectly situated to maximize city and mountain views while seamlessly blending into an acre+ hillside lot, this stunning property with 3 beds/3 baths plus a den truly has it all. The beautiful open kitchen with custom quartz countertops and forever views will beg you to stay. As you enter the living room you'll be left breathless at the site of the mountains. Imagine sipping a glass of wine from the wet bar and spending an evening simply staring at nature's beauty. The owner's suite complete with sitting area, city views, and exquisite bathroom will have you never wanting to leave. The pool, spa, and city lights from the backyard will seal the deal. Come experience this truly special property today before it's gone.
3 Bedroom Home in Tucson - $1,375,000
