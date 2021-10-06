 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
3 Bedroom Home in Tucson - $1,375,000

3 Bedroom Home in Tucson - $1,375,000

Set in the exclusive guard gated community of Finisterra. Perfectly situated to maximize city and mountain views while seamlessly blending into an acre+ hillside lot, this stunning property with 3 beds/3 baths plus a den truly has it all. The beautiful open kitchen with custom quartz countertops and forever views will beg you to stay. As you enter the living room you'll be left breathless at the site of the mountains. Imagine sipping a glass of wine from the wet bar and spending an evening simply staring at nature's beauty. The owner's suite complete with sitting area, city views, and exquisite bathroom will have you never wanting to leave. The pool, spa, and city lights from the backyard will seal the deal. Come experience this truly special property today before it's gone.

View More

Tags

Subscribe to stay connected to Tucson. A subscription helps you access more of the local stories that keep you connected to the community.

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Missing Tucson attorney found dead
Local news

Missing Tucson attorney found dead

  • Updated

Chris Straub, 64, of the Pima County Attorney’s Office, was with his wife at a resort near Sedona when he failed to return from an afternoon of fishing Tuesday.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News