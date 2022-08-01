 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
3 Bedroom Home in Tucson - $1,417,161

Fairfield Homes New Construction, Acacia plan on 3.4 acres with mountain and city views, natural desert landscape surrounds this 3046 sq foot home. Split bedrooms with a teen retreat. Gourmet Kitchen, large walk in pantry. Walk in closets, fireplace and a pivot front door. Colorization/design is completed. Please call listing agent for details Estimated completion date September 2022.This photo is a rendering only. The floor plan and elevation may differ. This home is under construction. INTERIOR SHOTS ARE FROM OUR MODEL HOME IN DOVE MOUNTAIN

