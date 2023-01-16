Fairfield Homes New Construction Acacia plan in gated community sites on 3.4 acres with mountain and city views, natural desert landscape surrounds this 3046 sq foot home. Split bedrooms en-suites with a teen retreat. Gourmet Kitchen, 12' ceiling in main living areas, large walk in pantry. Walk in closets, fireplace, 5'x8' pivot front door and private viewing deck. Exterior colorization/design is in process. Please call listing agent for details Estimated completion date Spring 2023. The floor plan and elevation may differ. This home is under construction. INTERIOR SHOTS ARE FROM OUR MODEL HOME IN DOVE MOUNTAIN.
3 Bedroom Home in Tucson - $1,460,211
