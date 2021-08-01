 Skip to main content
3 Bedroom Home in Tucson - $1,472,000

World-class views from this spectacular contemporary home perched high atop of the Tucson Mountains. The home offers a total of 3,475 sq. ft. of living space and a spacious 4 car garage. The remarkable property is situated on 4.93 acres. From mountain range to mountain range, walls of windows capture the entirety of the Tucson valley, sunrises, sunsets, & city lights. Built in 2017, exterior architecture presents clean, modern lines that blend into sophisticated interiors of the highest quality. The open floor plan offers a great room with glass walls that blend indoor and outdoor living. A mesmerizing 750 gallon saltwater fish tank can be viewed from every angle. The rear yard provides a dramatic setting to take in the views & natural life & sit back in a sanctuary of silence & creation.

