3 Bedroom Home in Tucson - $1,500,000

The Lazy J Ranch nestled in the foothills of the Tucson mountains offers a 360-degree view of 6 mountain ranges, city views & lush desert. 3.99 acres of private ranch living with a large horse arena, barn/track room, 2 large organic gardens, with enclosed hot house. Backs against Saguaro National Park with trails for horseback, hiking, mountain biking. A diving pool & oversized patio space allow for large family gatherings. Private well with 3,000 gallons of stored water. Off the grid capabilities. A must see!

