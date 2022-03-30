Beautifully updated 3 BR 2 BA near lake side park. This property offers wood laminate, or tile throughout, closet built ins, double closets in master, all appliances including washer and dryer. Bright and updated kitchen offers, S.S. french door fridge, double oven range, & microwave. Oversized corner lot with block wall, mountain views and covered patio. Pet Breed and quantity require a pet fee and owner approval. Call for a private showing
3 Bedroom Home in Tucson - $1,600
