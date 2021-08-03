Prime NORTHEAST Tucson, by appointment only and PRIVATELY GATED. Please reference MLS# 22111488 included in the sale. Two parcels totaling 7.57 ACRES of hard to find, prime, useable Tanque Verde HORSE PROPERTY with Mountain Views and Stunning Sunsets. Custom Main House with Art Studio, Work Shop with cooling, Horse Barn with Tack Room, Mare Motel, Hay Barn, Trailer Parking, Arena, Round Pen, PRIVATE WELL. Modern FARM HOUSE STYLE with wrap around DECK, Metal roof and free standing carport, features 3 bedrooms plus loft, 2.5 bathrooms, Mesquite wood and Ceramic floors, Granite Countertops, Fireplace in Large Living room, Formal dining and breakfast nook off Upgraded Kitchen. Lush backyard with paver patio, Hot Tub, Fire pit, grass, Mature trees and Relaxing deck to enjoy Rural living!,
3 Bedroom Home in Tucson - $1,650,000
Related to this story
Most Popular
- Updated
A drive through Tucson convinced this restaurateur to ditch his tropical island retirement plans and open an Italian restaurant downtown.
- Updated
For Star subscribers: The new Reilly Craft Pizza & Drink spot will have a similar menu, including its popular Brussels sprouts dish.
- Updated
Jacob “Jake” Dindinger, 20, had been working as an EMT for four months and hoped one day to become a firefighter.
While Tucson is still months away from the official end of the 2021 monsoon season, the city has already received significantly more rain than what 2020's disappointing monsoon season graced us with.
- Updated
At least six people were injured in the Thursday afternoon attack.
- Updated
Cacti and boulders slide down picturesque Golden Gate Mountain, which appeared as a backdrop in some John Wayne movies.
- Updated
The head-on crash happened early Saturday morning east of Sells.
- Updated
For Star subscribers: July rain totals — so far — range from 3 to 15 inches in the greater Tucson area. Use our map to see how much fell on your part of town.
- Updated
For Star subscribers: The average price of a new home in the Tucson market has reached an eye-popping amount not seen here before.
- Updated
For Star subscribers: A spicy staple in Tucson homes is making a comeback while a near-replica hot sauce has already landed on store shelves.