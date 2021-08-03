 Skip to main content
3 Bedroom Home in Tucson - $1,650,000

Prime NORTHEAST Tucson, by appointment only and PRIVATELY GATED. Please reference MLS# 22111488 included in the sale. Two parcels totaling 7.57 ACRES of hard to find, prime, useable Tanque Verde HORSE PROPERTY with Mountain Views and Stunning Sunsets. Custom Main House with Art Studio, Work Shop with cooling, Horse Barn with Tack Room, Mare Motel, Hay Barn, Trailer Parking, Arena, Round Pen, PRIVATE WELL. Modern FARM HOUSE STYLE with wrap around DECK, Metal roof and free standing carport, features 3 bedrooms plus loft, 2.5 bathrooms, Mesquite wood and Ceramic floors, Granite Countertops, Fireplace in Large Living room, Formal dining and breakfast nook off Upgraded Kitchen. Lush backyard with paver patio, Hot Tub, Fire pit, grass, Mature trees and Relaxing deck to enjoy Rural living!,

