3 Bedroom Home in Tucson - $1,650

FULLY FURNISHED Feel of the Foothills lifestyle with the convenience city living just around the corner! Minutes from shopping, restaurants and a 15 drive from lively downtown Tucson - this 2br/2bath+office townhome has it all! Furnished comfortably with the necessities but without the clutter makes this home a refreshing getaway in the desert. Community pool is nestled amongst tall pine trees and desert scape giving the feeling of a private oasis! BEDS: Queen/King *Fireplace doesn't functionRATE: $2400/mo. with $200/mo utility allowance during PEAK SEASON (Dec-Apr) $1650/mo. plus utilities off season. HOME IS EQUIPPED WITH WIFI BUT NOT CABLE T.V., TELEVISION CHANNELS ARE ACCESSED ONLINE - INSTRUCTIONS AT PROPERTY. COVID-19 restrictions may impact access to community amenities.

