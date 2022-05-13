 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

3 Bedroom Home in Tucson - $1,679,000

  • Updated

VIEWS! VIEWS! VIEWS! Soaring views in all directions! This Robinette-designed big view home with Catalina, City Lights and Santa Ritas to the South Situated on a knoll within Moonlight Canyon in exclusive, gated Saguaro Ranch, this home will be a magnificent private retreat and place for gracious entertaining. Cobble-brick pavers in the drive and entry. The Great Room features a fireplace and floor-to-ceiling glass, with wrap-around patios that overlook the Tucson valley and surrounding mountain ranges. Kitchen has stainless steel Wolf appliances with 48'' gas range, built-in microwave, dishwasher and Sub-Zero refrigerator. Secluded Master suite & fireplace. Separate wing with Guest suites and Office. Interiors by Lori Carroll with Miramonte Homes craftmanship!Clubhouse Optional

View More

Tags

Subscribe to stay connected to Tucson. A subscription helps you access more of the local stories that keep you connected to the community.

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News