3 Bedroom Home in Tucson - $1,700

Centrally located 3 bedroom/2 bath plus powder room. This open-floor plan home has a gourmet-style kitchen with Corian countertops, double oven, gas cooktop, and breakfast bar. There are Laminate floors in the living spaces and carpet in the bedrooms. split bedroom floor plan and updated bathrooms. The refrigerator and W/D are included, alarm is installed and ready to activate if you so choose. Exterior has low care yard with large covered patio. and extended carport. Low utilities due to solar panels.

