3 Bedroom Home in Tucson - $1,800

Available furnished or unfurnished Bright and spacious 3BR/2BA corner unit has privacy & mountain views. Relax and Dine Al Fresco on the large L-shape wrap-around balcony with Catalina views. Private end unit with NE orientation, largest of all the models with a split bedroom floor plan, and a Great Room has wood burning fireplace, just perfect for entertaining. Updated kitchen with granite counter-tops and stainless steel appliances. Located in Boulders in La Reserve with its amenities, nearby Clubhouse with pool and spa, fitness center, BBQ and detached carport. Close to shopping, restaurants, parks, and medical facilities. Enjoy resort living at it's fines.