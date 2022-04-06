 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

3 Bedroom Home in Tucson - $1,800

  • Updated

Available furnished or unfurnished Bright and spacious 3BR/2BA corner unit has privacy & mountain views. Relax and Dine Al Fresco on the large L-shape wrap-around balcony with Catalina views. Private end unit with NE orientation, largest of all the models with a split bedroom floor plan, and a Great Room has wood burning fireplace, just perfect for entertaining. Updated kitchen with granite counter-tops and stainless steel appliances. Located in Boulders in La Reserve with its amenities, nearby Clubhouse with pool and spa, fitness center, BBQ and detached carport. Close to shopping, restaurants, parks, and medical facilities. Enjoy resort living at it's fines.

View More

Tags

Subscribe to stay connected to Tucson. A subscription helps you access more of the local stories that keep you connected to the community.

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Tucson’s 'gray water' program failing to produce results

Tucson’s 'gray water' program failing to produce results

For Star subscribers: A recent city study showed that fewer than 30 residents said they’re taking advantage of the decade-old initiative to re-use some of their household water for landscaping. The program pays homeowners up to $1,000 to purchase needed equipment.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News