3 Bedroom Home in Tucson - $1,800

New Construction Townhome in Central Tucson!! This unit will offer an open floor plan, 3 bedrooms/ 2 bath, master suite down stairs, cool A/C, new stainless steel appliances (gas stove, fridge, above stove microwave), washer/ dryer hook ups.Unit is conveniently located near restaurants, shopping, parks and minutes to U of A, Davis Monthan & Downtown.In order to qualify we look for:Ideally, no felonies, no evictions and proof of income of 2.5 times the rent. We require all prospects interested to complete an application per adult. The application is $40/adult.https://manovarealtyllc.managebuilding.com/Resident/rental-applicationRent is $1800.00 per month Refundable Deposit $1800.00 on approved appNon-Refundable cleaning fee $375Pet Fee $250/dog on approved breed (NO CA