3 Bedroom Home in Tucson - $1,850

Nestled in the East Side of Tucson, this gorgeous, updated home is perfect with 3 bedrooms, 2 updated bathrooms, mountain views and a fenced in backyard with workshop included. Low maintenance front and backyard is a plus. Beautiful light wood tile throughout. Kitchen has stunning stainless steel appliances and granite countertops. Island doubles as a bar for extra seating. Extended laundry room with washer and dryer hookups and lots of space for a storage area. Separate dining area off kitchen. Outdoor has a covered patio, lots of extra room for entertaining and of course those mountain views. This home is available March 23rd for a 1 year lease. The rental rate is $1850.00, per month and the security deposit is $1,950.00. If pets are allowed and approved, there is a $25.00 monthly pe

