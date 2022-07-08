 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
3 Bedroom Home in Tucson - $1,850

Beautiful, brand new, quality built, single-story, detached home with 3 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms and open floor plan. As you enter, you'll love the high ceilings & tile flooring throughout. Upgraded with granite counter tops, 42-inch upper cabinets, full-sized washer & dryer, stainless steel appliances, ceiling fans, private fenced backyard with covered patio, energy efficiency, assigned covered parking, & more! Great views of ''A'' mountain. Easy access to I-10, great restaurants, shopping, and entertainment. Close to everything downtown Tucson has to offer and walking distance from ''The Loop'' running / bicycle path. Pets are welcome! Your pets can enjoy running in your private backyard or going for a walk on the Loop. Photos are of model unit with similar floor plan.

