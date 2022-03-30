 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
3 Bedroom Home in Tucson - $1,850

Make this your Home 3 bed 2 bath open floor plan. Vaulted ceilings with pass through to kitchen. Stainless steel appliances that opens to breakfast area. Enclosed large private backyard with fruit trees and covered porch. Split bedroom plan for privacy and a walk in closet. 2 car garage that will keep you cars cool in the summer. On a Cul de Sac for quiet enjoyment. Please call GREG 520 400 9017

