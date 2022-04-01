 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
3 Bedroom Home in Tucson - $1,900

Fantastic Rental opportunity! 3 bedroom, 2 bathroom house is ready for you to move in! Come inside the spacious great room to discover the striking high ceilings, cool palette, backyard access, and tile floor. The eat-in kitchen features granite counters, SS appliances, espresso cabinets, pantry, and an island with a breakfast bar. The main bedroom boasts soft carpet, walk-in closet, & ensuite with dual sinks. The expansive backyard showcases a relaxing covered patio, and it's ideal for all your gatherings. This offer won't last for long! Call today!

