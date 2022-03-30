 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
3 Bedroom Home in Tucson - $1,900

Enter thru your own gated courtyard and enjoy the privacy of this spacious 3 bed 3 full bath Encanto Court townhome within walking/biking distance of the University of Arizona. This 2-Level townhome has a large Living/Dining Room with a wood burning Fireplace, high ceilings allowing plenty of light, and access to a private Covered Patio. The Kitchen has a separate Breakfast Nook and plenty of counter space. One Bedroom is located at the ground level with a full Bathroom off Hallway. The Primary Bedroom is very spacious, and equipped with a Double Sink Vanity, separate bathtub and shower and HUGE Walk-in Closet. The third Bedroom has it's own en suite Bathroom and overlooks the front courtyard and 2 Car Garage. Community Pool and Spa just steps away.

