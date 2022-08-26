 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

3 Bedroom Home in Tucson - $1,950

  • Updated

This 3 bedroom, 2.5 bath townhome is located near Golflinks and Pantano.Only a 10 minute Drive from Davis Monthan Air Force Base. This home is a newer build that was well taken care of and it shows It was Built about a year and half ago. The appliances are also newer and well maintained. Open floor plan and wood laminate flooring throughout main living areas. There is a half bath conveniently located on the first floor. Kitchen features stainless steel appliances, granite counter tops and island. Upstairs you will find 3 carpeted bedrooms and a spacious laundry room with sink and counter perfect for folding clothes. Large walk-in closet in the primary bathroom. There is surround sound both inside and out. The alarm system stays and there will be a $47.99 per month bill back to tenant. W&D.

View More

Tags

Subscribe to stay connected to Tucson. A subscription helps you access more of the local stories that keep you connected to the community.

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Southern Arizona day trip: 15 things to do and eat in Oracle

Southern Arizona day trip: 15 things to do and eat in Oracle

If you're planning a trip to Biosphere 2 or the lavender farm in the Oracle and Catalina area (north of Tucson, Arizona), here are some things to do and eat while you're there. Try delicious ice cream, go stargazing, get a bird's-eye view on a zipline and more.

Squabbling Arizona, California hold key to Colorado River's future

Squabbling Arizona, California hold key to Colorado River's future

For Star subscribers: Arizona and California, which have battled over the Colorado River for nearly a century, are at it again. This time, Arizona leaders are blaming California, and other states, for putting the burden of stemming the river's impending crisis on their backs alone. 

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News