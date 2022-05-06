3 Bedroom Home in Tucson - $1,995

Located in new La Tierra Reserves community near I-19, schools, and shopping centers; 1-story KB Home with 1456 square feet 3 beds, 2 full baths and a 2 car garage. One of the best lots in the subdivision, with privacy behind the home! Kitchen features a gas range, beautiful dark cabinets, and upgraded light fixtures. Double sinks in the master bathroom, shower/tub in hall bathroom, and tile floors throughout with carpet only in the 3 bedrooms. Lots of storage closets, pantry, and large master bedroom closet. Pets negotiable. BRAND NEW home!!!