Tucson Estates 55+ Community - Single wide that has an AZ room on the west side and a great room and master bedroom on the east side. Plenty of room in this house to move around. Covered patio on west side leads to a workshop/laundry room. Completely furnished. Taped and textured walls and ceilings. Ramada roof. The low HOA fee includes unlimited golf, tennis, pickleball, shuffleboard, 3 pools, spa, exercise room, trash collection, and a lot more. Also included is the full use of separate buildings for card games, billiards, dances, concerts, educational forums, church services, and other social gatherings. Tucson Estates is a age restricted safe and caring community. You own the land, no lot rent!
3 Bedroom Home in Tucson - $105,900
