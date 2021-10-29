 Skip to main content
3 Bedroom Home in Tucson - $119,000

3 Bedroom Home in Tucson - $119,000

Great AS-IS investment opportunity on Picture Rocks Road. Bring or build your dream home on this saguaro-studded full acre property. Lot is equipped with RV hookups. Manufactured home has 3 bedrooms and 2 bathrooms and is sold in as-is condition; no warranty is offered. PLEASE DO NOT DISTURB tenants Propane tank does not convey with sale; will be removed by tenant.Tenants request 48 hours notice before showing; showing schedule times are noted in Agent Remarks.

