3 Bedroom Home in Tucson - $124,900

3 Bedroom Home in Tucson - $124,900

$20,000 down 15 year loan, 1121.92 payment. Please call before writing offer if interested in owner financing. Charming 3 bed, 2 bath home in popular 55+ adult community with great curb appeal and mature landscape. Vaulted ceilings, carpet, chair railing, ceiling fans, window blinds and an neutral palette. Ample wood cabinetry, essential appliances, beautiful tile floor, and plenty of counter space. Patio access from the dining area. All bedrooms offer plush carpet and sizable closets. Main bedroom features an en-suite w/dual sinks. Conveniently located just minutes away from shopping, dining, and more! Call today!

