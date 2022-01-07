 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
3 Bedroom Home in Tucson - $125,000

Great opportunity! This 3 bedroom, 2 bathroom condo in the Village at Midvale Park is now on the market! Inside, you'll find an inviting open floor filled with natural light, vaulted ceilings, soothing palette, tile floors, & a charming fireplace ideal for chilly evenings. Enjoy endless blue skies all around from the fantastic balcony! The immaculate kitchen showcases plenty of counter space, ample wood cabinets, & a breakfast bar. Bright dining area boasts a lovely bay window & a ceiling fan. Double-doors open to the main bedroom featuring a private bathroom with dual sinks & a walk-in closet. Conveniently located near shopping spots, restaurants, parks, & so much more! What are you waiting for? Schedule a tour today!

