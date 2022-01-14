 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
3 Bedroom Home in Tucson - $135,000

**Photos coming soon** Beautifully updated, hard to come by 3bedroom/ 2 bath, ground floor condo with spacious and open floor plan. New paint and tile throughout in a fresh neutral palette. New modern lighting to include ceiling fans throughout. Entirely new kitchen with rich espresso cabinetry, granite countertops, decorative backsplash, breakfast bar, recessed lighting & all new stainless steel appliances. Living area with cozy fireplace. Updated baths with warm hickory vanities. Large master suite with huge walk in closet and bay window, tiled walk-in shower & dual sinks. Washer and Dryer located inside unit. Prime location close to shopping, grocery, restaurants, movie theater and the freeway. Call 520.499.1911 to schedule your private showing!!

