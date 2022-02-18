 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
3 Bedroom Home in Tucson - $139,000

Come see this 3 bedroom, 2 bath home in this very popular 55+ community with nearby views and access to Tucson Mountain Park and Saguaro National Park boasting miles of hiking, biking and equestrian trails. This community has all the popular amenities such as, heated pools, Golf, spa, tennis, pickle ball, and a community center with many clubs, and activities. This manufactured home is FINANCEABLE (Many homes in this community are cash only). Tile throughout, open kitchen and dining and a large enclosed addition adds plenty of space in this home. Schedule your showing today!

