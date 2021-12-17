 Skip to main content
3 Bedroom Home in Tucson - $145,000

Beautiful NW 3bd/2ba home on large, private, fully fenced property. Many upgrades throughout; lighting, fresh interior / exterior paint, sinks, granite countertops, faucets, new carpeting etc. All-inclusive kitchen offers ample storage, high rise faucet, and two-tone modern cabinetry w/ updated hardware. Open concept family/ living spaces. Yard w/ mature shade trees & freshly landscaped easy maintenance vegetation. Gated, covered and private parking space along w/ ample off street shaded additional parking & backyard double drive gate access for your boats, campers/RVs, toy haulers, trailers, etc. Industrial grade entrance ramp for easy access to home. 2min access to I-10. Close to NW hospital, malls, grocery stores, eateries, Rillito Activity Path etc. Close of escrow to be Jam 2 2022

