3 Bedroom Home in Tucson - $145,000

Fantastic opporunity to own your own little ranch! Double wide home features 3bedrooms, 2baths and a covered patio spanning the entire N side of the home! Steps and floor are block and concrete. The home also offers lots of privacy in the large fenced back yard, and even larger fenced front yard. In addition the property features mature trees and storage buildings. Check it out today!

