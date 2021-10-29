 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
3 Bedroom Home in Tucson - $150,000

3 Bedroom Home in Tucson - $150,000

Javier Rodriguez Jr.

Take a look at this fully fenced home with vast landscape potential to get creative & space for all your toys! Come inside to discover vaulted ceilings, laminated & tile floors, a spacious living room, abundant natural light, neutral palette, and ceiling fans in all the right places. Many handicap accessible features added throughout the house. The large eat-in kitchen features tons of storage, plenty of counter space, a pantry, and essential appliances. The main bedroom has a closet and a full ensuite w/dual sinks & soaking tub. Backyard offers a convenient storage shed and room for a pool. Call to schedule a showing today! Home is being sold AS IS.

View More

Tags

Subscribe to stay connected to Tucson. A subscription helps you access more of the local stories that keep you connected to the community.

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

+5
Neighborhood group plots change of course for Oro Valley golf links
Subscriber

Neighborhood group plots change of course for Oro Valley golf links

  • Updated
  • 4 min to read

For Star subscribers: An abandoned golf course could soon find new life as a nature preserve, with impressive views of the Catalina Mountains, “phenomenal native vegetation,” petroglyphs, walking trails and wildlife. First, though, community conservationists must raise $1.8 million in two months to buy it. 

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News