3 Bedroom Home in Tucson - $150,000

Great investment opportunity! Two dwelling and zoned for a third. One dwelling is a 3 bedroom 1 bath. Second dwelling is a 2 bedroom 1 bath with a combined square footage of 1,928. With only 15 minutes from the U of A, and conveniently located near restaurant, shopping and I-10. So much potential!

