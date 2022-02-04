 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
3 Bedroom Home in Tucson - $150,000

Range price - seller will counter or accept offers from $150K to $159,900. Looking for a new place to call home? This charming 3 bed, 2.5 bath property is the one! Located just a few minutes away from restaurants, markets, & parks. Discover an inviting interior featuring soothing palette, neutral tile floors, & a perfectly sized living area ideal for entertaining. The immaculate kitchen boasts ample chocolate cabinets, a peninsula with a breakfast bar, & plenty of counter space for all your cooking needs. End your busy day in the primary bedroom showcasing wood-look floors, a private bathroom, & a large walk-in closet. Spend relaxing afternoons in the cozy backyard offering great potential to get creative & customize it to your liking! What are you waiting for? Call to book a tour today!

