 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
3 Bedroom Home in Tucson - $150,000

3 Bedroom Home in Tucson - $150,000

INVESTOR SPECIAL! Here is your next project. 3 bed 2 bath brick home with large backyard and block wall. As-Is, where-is, what's in it at closing conveys with the property. Cash only! Submit no later than Saturday March 19th. Seller will review Sunday March 20th.

View More

Tags

Subscribe to stay connected to Tucson. A subscription helps you access more of the local stories that keep you connected to the community.

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News