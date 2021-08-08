 Skip to main content
3 Bedroom Home in Tucson - $159,900

Rare 3 bedroom 2 bath townhome in Westgate. Seller has updated with tile throughout, new light grey paint, ceiling fans in all rooms and skylights dotting the home for natural light! Parking spots right in front of the house! Cold AC! This cute neighborhood offers grassy playground for children and walking paths, Convenient to I-10 and downtown Tucson & close to shopping! The HOA covers water, trash, sewer as well as building exterior maintenance. End unit means larger fenced backyard! Laundry room on Patio with full hookups! Move in ready! Don't delay, at this price it won't last long!

