 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
3 Bedroom Home in Tucson - $159,900

3 Bedroom Home in Tucson - $159,900

Great investment opportunity to fix and rent or remodel and cash out!! Check the comps... Fix up in great location. Gas in the kitchen for stove and hot water heater Located a short distance from all Amphi schools, Easy access to shopping , hospitals and I-10 . Front and back yards have loads of potential with ample parking! Cash only!

View More

Tags

Subscribe to stay connected to Tucson. A subscription helps you access more of the local stories that keep you connected to the community.

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News