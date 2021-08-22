 Skip to main content
3 Bedroom Home in Tucson - $174,000

Must see this wonderful 3 bedroom1 bath home. Bedrooms are large sized rooms and Master is separate from the secondary rooms . Large size yard fully fenced. Home has been rented for last 5 years. New Septic to be installed prior to COE and roof repairs will be done . Bring your highest and best offer today before its gone !! Seller will fix FHA appraisal repairs for FHA buyer as well.

