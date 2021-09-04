 Skip to main content
3 Bedroom Home in Tucson - $174,900

Two story, 3 bedroom, 2.5 bath townhouse available. This property is close to schools, restaurants and the Tucson Mall. Only minutes to U of A and downtown. Since this property has been a rental for years, it could use some updating or a little TLC but it is solid and livable in it's current condition. Home is 1234 sq. ft. Saltillo tile and carpet flooring. Ceilings fans throughout plus A/C. Home has a living room area and dining room area. All the bedrooms are upstairs. Kitchen comes fully equipped with stove, refrigerator and dishwasher. Home also has a stackable washer and dryer which also convey. Home also has a walled back yard and a 1 car garage with remote plus a designated additional parking spot just steps away from the front door. Community pool nearby.

