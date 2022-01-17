 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
3 Bedroom Home in Tucson - $175,000

Adorable Brick home just a short distance from the University! Great location near local park too! Kitchen equipped with dishwasher too! Evap cooling for comfortable efficiency! Enormous fenced backyard perfect for kids or approved pet! Huge covered patio great for entertaining! Backyard barbecue anyone?! You're going to love it here! SEE THIS HOME TODAY!

