3 Bedroom Home in Tucson - $177,500

Take a look at this vast piece of land featuring a completely renovated mobile home! This value offers a spacious living room made bright & airy by soaring ceilings, trendy laminated floors, and formal dining. Neat kitchen is equipped with white shaker cabinets paired with matching countertops. Oversized master suite has plush carpet, 2 closets, and an immaculate bathroom. This wonderful opportunity gives you over 4 acres to build & add as your heart desires.

