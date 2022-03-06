 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
3 Bedroom Home in Tucson - $180,000

A RARE FIND! One of the lowest-priced 3 bedroom, 2 bath dwellings in Tucson, priced $16,900 LESS than the current Zillow value! This home is situated in a popular East-side neighborhood, across the street from Escalante Park with a North-facing, cul-de-sac lot that offers shade, security & mountain views! The spacious floor plan has neutral colors, brand new carpet, ceiling fans, and the appliances are included! You'll LOVE the light & bright kitchen accessible from two sides with lots of cabinets and brand new countertops. The large fenced yard offers a perfect place for small or furry family members to get their exercise. Why have an expensive, overbearing HOA when you can keep your freedom and your money in an HOA-free zone? 85730 is the hottest zip code in Tucson! HURRY!

