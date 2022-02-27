 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
3 Bedroom Home in Tucson - $184,900

Totally renovated and updated home with great views on a quiet street. Ramada roof adds another layer of insulation. In the last two years, a second bathroom was added, electrical and plumbing have been updated, and new flooring. In the kitchen, gas range and microwave plus an island with cabinets installed. Entire inside and outside of home recently painted. Heating and cooling added to in AZ room/bedroom. The low HOA fee in this 55+ community includes unlimited golf, tennis, pickleball, shuffleboard, 3 pools, spa, exercise room, trash collection, and a lot more. Also included is the full use of separate buildings for card games, billiards, and other social gatherings. You own the land, no lot rent!

