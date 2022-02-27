Totally renovated and updated home with great views on a quiet street. Ramada roof adds another layer of insulation. In the last two years, a second bathroom was added, electrical and plumbing have been updated, and new flooring. In the kitchen, gas range and microwave plus an island with cabinets installed. Entire inside and outside of home recently painted. Heating and cooling added to in AZ room/bedroom. The low HOA fee in this 55+ community includes unlimited golf, tennis, pickleball, shuffleboard, 3 pools, spa, exercise room, trash collection, and a lot more. Also included is the full use of separate buildings for card games, billiards, and other social gatherings. You own the land, no lot rent!
3 Bedroom Home in Tucson - $184,900
Related to this story
Most Popular
- Updated
For Star subscribers: The right-wing political figure has longstanding connections to Tucson and southern Arizona.
- Updated
For Star subscribers: As national companies build hundreds of homes at a time, these Tucson brothers are developing small lots in residential areas.
- Updated
Squared Up Pizza is the first Sicilian-style pizza place in Tucson. The pizzeria is inspired by Patrick McColley's visit to New York, where he met and recruited multi-generational pizzaiolo Mario Badali to bring his family recipe to Tucson.
- Updated
For Star subscribers: The majority of home sellers in Tucson got 100% of the asking price for their home — often substantially more.
- Updated
For Star subscribers: A Tucson student housing complex purchased for $12.9 million and flipped into luxury apartments has sold for $61.6 million.
- Updated
Maria Mazon and Don Guerra have been nominated before but it's a first for Tito & Pep owner John Martinez.
- Updated
The 31-year-old suspect, who had a warrant out for his arrest, was caught after he was seen trespassing through several yards on Tucson's east side.
- Updated
How Frank Sinatra used his star power to stand up for Black performers in the 1960s in Las Vegas.
- Updated
For Star subscribers: Recent spikes in water usage, during record-setting hot and dry periods, were very rare for conservation-minded Tucsonans — we've kept overall water use steady for decades despite population growth. The spikes raise questions about future water demand, and supplies, under climate change.
Here's a daily map of coronavirus cases in Arizona, broken down by county.