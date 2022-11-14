Beautiful 3 bedroom 2 bath home located in a quiet neighborhood with spectacular natural desert views! This home offers stand out custom epoxy counter tops and shower walls that are a must see, horse property and perfect views of Tucson's amazing sunrise's and sunsets while you enjoy them on an over sized covered patios on the front and back side of the home. This home is a must see in person to truly appreciate its amazing views and custom upgrades.
3 Bedroom Home in Tucson - $184,995
WASHINGTON — The Associated Press has not yet called the open governor's race in Arizona between Katie Hobbs, the Democratic secretary of stat…
New statewide totals Saturday night show that Hobbs increased her lead over Lake to 34,129 votes, up by more than 3,000 from the same time Friday.
Incident began when deputy tried to stop a car and woman fled.
PHOENIX — Democrat Katie Hobbs was hanging on to a small lead Wednesday with fewer than a 12,000-vote lead over Republican Kari Lake in early …
Here are the latest percentages in the Senate, governor, secretary of state and attorney general races, along with an analysis that finds the ballots still to be counted could skew more Republican.
A handful of U.S. House races in Arizona remain too early to call Wednesday as Republicans hope to pick up enough seats to flip the majority of the delegation to the GOP. Redistricting after the 2020 census has given GOP candidates a leg up in three Arizona districts. Democrats see better chances in just one district, although it still favors Republicans. Democrats Tom O'Halleran and Greg Stanton faced challenges in Tuesday's election. The seat left vacant by retiring Democratic Rep. Ann Kirkpatrick in southeastern Arizona can go either way as the GOP's Juan Ciscomani faced Democrat Kirsten Engel. Rep. David Schweikert is the only Republican incumbent who faced a serious challenge against Democrat Jevin Hodge.
Job oversees the state's elections.
The latest vote tallies Friday night shows Democrats still leading in Arizona's top four statewide races.
Republican leads by less than one percentage point in Senate District 17, Democrats have double-digit leads in Districts 18 and 21, unofficial results show.
The Wildcats shock the Bruins 34-28 behind 315 yards and two touchdowns from Jayden de Laura; Arizona remains alive for a bowl berth.