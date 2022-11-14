 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

3 Bedroom Home in Tucson - $184,995

Beautiful 3 bedroom 2 bath home located in a quiet neighborhood with spectacular natural desert views! This home offers stand out custom epoxy counter tops and shower walls that are a must see, horse property and perfect views of Tucson's amazing sunrise's and sunsets while you enjoy them on an over sized covered patios on the front and back side of the home. This home is a must see in person to truly appreciate its amazing views and custom upgrades.

View More

Tags

Subscribe to stay connected to Tucson. A subscription helps you access more of the local stories that keep you connected to the community.

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Handful of Arizona US House seats remain too early to call

Handful of Arizona US House seats remain too early to call

A handful of U.S. House races in Arizona remain too early to call Wednesday as Republicans hope to pick up enough seats to flip the majority of the delegation to the GOP. Redistricting after the 2020 census has given GOP candidates a leg up in three Arizona districts. Democrats see better chances in just one district, although it still favors Republicans. Democrats Tom O'Halleran and Greg Stanton faced challenges in Tuesday's election. The seat left vacant by retiring Democratic Rep. Ann Kirkpatrick in southeastern Arizona can go either way as the GOP's Juan Ciscomani faced Democrat Kirsten Engel. Rep. David Schweikert is the only Republican incumbent who faced a serious challenge against Democrat Jevin Hodge.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News