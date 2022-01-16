 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
3 Bedroom Home in Tucson - $185,000

Beautiful home, that backs up to natural state land with hiking trails. Enjoy amazing views of the Cat Back and Tucson Mountains from the back patio! This move-in ready home offers all appliances, including a refrigerator, washer and dryer! Tie downs were recently installed professionally. Two rows of block added to the backyard wall that borders the nataure reserve, The beautiful back covered patio dimensions are 12'x35'. The 16'x34' garage is permitted (544 sqft) insulated finished garage with 18,000 BTU AC unit and 2 ceiling fans. Low maintenance front yard and a spacious back yard for gardens and pets. The subdivision is well kept with street lights and sidewalks. More pictures coming, hurry, don't miss this home!

