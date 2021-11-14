 Skip to main content
3 Bedroom Home in Tucson - $190,000

Don't miss out on this well maintained end unit on Tucson's east side. It is located right next to the community pool and has an assigned covered parking spot along with a guest spot right in front for added convenience. This unit has a split floor plan with spacious closets, plenty of storage, own laundry, separate family and formal living space as well as an enclosed private patio. There are security bars/doors on both the front and back door. Close to shopping, public transit and DM as well as having magnet schools (Palo Verde and Booth-Fickett) within walking distance. HOA includes trash, water, roof and common area.

