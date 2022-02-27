Fantastic, clean Condo in mid town location, close to UofA, downtown, shopping and public transportation! Features vaulted ceiling, granite kitchen counter tops, breakfast bar, newer appliances, refrigerator, dishwasher, oven/stove, microwave and stackable washer and dryer. This spacious 3 Bdrm and 2 full bath was FRESHLY PAINTED. Carpet in all three bedrooms. Master bedroom has sliding door to 2nd Patio and a private bath.2nd bdrm downstairs is near full guest bath.Spacious loft area upstairs can be used as 3rd bedroom (has closet), office or workout space.Unit has a designated covered parking space.Water and trash included in monthly HOA fee. HOA covers the roof. Home has no gas.Don't miss a great opportunity to own this wonderful, clean Home!
3 Bedroom Home in Tucson - $192,000
