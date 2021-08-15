 Skip to main content
3 Bedroom Home in Tucson - $198,500

Gorgeous 3bd 2bth ground floor corner unit townhome conveniently located in the heart of Tucson. Newer HVAC! This property has a gorgeous high end galley kitchen which includes new cabinetry with beautiful quartz countertops, custom tile backsplash, New stainless steel appliances, huge dry bar area including wine cooler perfect for entertaining. New ceiling fans throughout, washer and dryer stay, tile flooring throughout, Master Bedroom offers two closets and private bathroom with large updated shower, Security doors and windows, private enclosed patio with shade tree, steps away from covered designated parking with plenty of guest parking. Enjoy the community pool and lots of shopping conveniently located nearby. HOA covers roof, Water, trash/sewer, and common area. Don't miss out!

