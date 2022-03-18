 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
3 Bedroom Home in Tucson - $2,000

3 Bedroom Home in Tucson - $2,000

Spacious 3BD/2BA fully furnished condo located within the resort-like community of Pinnacle Canyon Condominiums. Open floor plan with beautiful furnishings throughout. Enjoy the covered patio and mountain views. Ideal location; next to shopping, restaurants, grocery store, Sabino Canyon and much more. Heated pool, spa and fitness center. CALL FOR SEASONAL RATES!

View More

Tags

Subscribe to stay connected to Tucson. A subscription helps you access more of the local stories that keep you connected to the community.

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News