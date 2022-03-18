 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
3 Bedroom Home in Tucson - $2,000

CALL FOR SEASONAL RATES AND AVAILABILITY. This fabulous 3BD/2BA furnished ground floor condo is located inside the gated community of Pinnacle Canyon. It has been updated with beautiful ceramic tile flooring throughout, tile countertops in the kitchen and bathrooms, and the paint colors of the walls are absolutely stunning! Laundry room includes washer & dryer, as well as an extra pantry. The complex offers a resort-style, pebble tec pool & spa, fitness center and clubhouse. Convenient to restaurants, shops and Sabino Canyon. Don't miss out on this amazing condo!

